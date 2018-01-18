Pensions anomaly must be addressed now – Cope

The government is being urged to act as quickly as possible to address an anomaly which has seen thousands of people, many of them women, lose out on pension entitlements because of changes in the way they were calculated in 2012.

Donegal Deputy and Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher says this has led to financial hardship in many cases.

He says some people have lost up to €1,500 per annum, and that’s unacceptable.

Minister Regina Doherty says the issue is being discussed this week – Deputy Gallagher is stressing the need for progress…………