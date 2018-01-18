More snow possible tonight – Met Eireann

A new Status Yellow warning snow and ice warning has been issued for the region.

Met Eireann says there is a risk of more snow, particularly tonight.

An earlier status orange warning has now been lifted for Donegal, Cavan, and Monaghan, and gardai are reporting no major problems on the county’s roads after heavy snow across the region last night.

Some untreated roads remain in a dangerous condition however, and Gardai and the RSA are advising continued caution.

Gerry Murphy of Met Eireann says there could be more snow tonight…………….