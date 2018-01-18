GAA Programme – Naomh Colmcille & Setanta Just One Game Away From All Ireland Final

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

The focus is on Donegal club Naomh Colmcille and Setanta who are flying the Donegal flag on the National stage this weekend.

Naomh Colmcille face Knocknagree from Cork in the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final on Saturday, down in Mullingar.

And Setanta are also chasing a place in the All-Ireland Junior Hurling Championship final when they go head to head with Deaglún Naofa, from Ardmore, in Waterford, in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday, in Navan.

On this weeks programme Tom was joined by Naomh Colmcille manager Ryan McKinley, team captain Willie Gillespie, team mentor Tony Blake and chair-person Darina Friel.

And from Setanta he was joined by club chairman Jason Ewing…