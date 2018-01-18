Donegal road safety campaigner welcomes Road Traffic Bill’s Dail success

The Road Traffic Amendment Bill came before the Dail last night where TDs voted in favour of enforcing changes to drink driving penalties.

The bill proposes automatic disqualification for motorists convicted of driving over the limit and will now come before the Seanad.

TDs voted in favour of the Bill by 85 votes to 8, with 37 abstentions.

Mary Clinton, Founder of A-CERT has welcomed the success of the Bill and rejects the argument that those residing in rural Ireland will be left in isolation if it is passed: