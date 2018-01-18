Clarity needed on Twin Towns road plans – Mc Gowan

A Finn Valley councillor says clarity is needed on the timetable for road repairs in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan is asking for an update at next week’s Stranorlar Municipal District Meeting, saying there is a lack of information and understanding about what is happening, particularly with so many projects taking place on the outskirts.

Irish water is due to lay new sewerage pipes, with a promised road improvement scheme promised after that.

Cllr Mc Gowan says with no movement on the long awaited by-pass, the streets within the urban area are in need of immediate work……….