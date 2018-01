It’s expected that work on the new multi-sport 3G facility at Melvin in Strabane is expected to be completed in the next three months.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is investing £1.4m towards replacing the existing sand synthetic pitch and grass football pitch with a new multi-sport surface that will primarily cater for football, rugby and Gaelic sport in the Strabane area.

Paul Tamati is the council’s Leisure and Sports Services Manager……………