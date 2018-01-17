Police re-issue appeal for information on missing Strabane woman, Lesley McHugh

Police and the family of missing 69 year old Lesley McHugh from the Strabane area, who has been missing for over 10 days now, are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Ms McHugh is described as being approximately 5’6 in height, of a slim build with brown hair.

She was last in contact with her family at around 11pm on Saturday 6th January.

Inspector Alison Ferguson said: “Searches are ongoing along the River Mourne into the River Foyle and police would appeal for those searching to be mindful of their own personal safety given the current weather conditions.”

Anyone who knows of Lesley’s whereabouts or who may have any information to assist Police are asked to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 655 of 07/01/18.

The family would like to thank the local community and the people searching for Lesley.