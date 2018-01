There are over 200 children in the North West region awaiting an initial assessment from the Children and Mental Health Service team.

Figures obtained by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty reveal that 204 children are currently on the waiting list, of those, 16 have been waiting over a year and 6 have been waiting more than 15 months.

Deputy Doherty who raised the issue in the Dail today, says the situation that these children and their families are in is not near good enough: