Two new weather warnings have been issued just hours after the passing of Storm Fionn.

An orange alert is in place for snow and ice in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

While there’s a yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour expected.

Forecaster with Met Eireann, Liz Walsh, says the snow will be relatively localised……..