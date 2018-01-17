LYIT awarded €2.7 million for role in cross-border renewable energy research centre

Letterkenny Institute of Technology has been awarded €2.7 million for its role in a new cross-border research centre for renewable energy projects.

The funding is part of a national €9.7 million investment that will cover studentships, PDRA’s, equipment and an administrative post to support the project.

The Bryden Centre for Advanced Marine and Bio-Energy Research will recruit 34 PhD students across the marine and bio-energy disciplines and will be based at LYIT, Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and University of Highlands and Islands in western Scotalnd.

LYIT will act as lead institution for 7 PhD candidates and co-supervise many more.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Government Chief Whip, Minister Joe Mc Hugh, said; “The Irish Government is delighted to be co- funding the project which will help advance valuable research into various renewable energy technologies.

“This collaboration will see LYIT, among many other things, examine the potential for wave and tidal power generation in Donegal.”

LYIT in conjunction with QUB registered the first student to the Bryden Centre programme, Nuala Carr a Donegal native accepted a Bryden Centre studentship and registered as a QUB PhD student on the 1st November 2017.

Nuala while a student of QUB’s School of Built Environment, Planning and Architecture is based at the Bryden Centre, CoLab, LYIT and is co-supervised by Dr Wesley Flannery, QUB and Dr’s John Doran and Simon Stephens, LYIT.