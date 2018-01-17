Draft Strategic Local Area Plan public consultation period extended

The consultation period has been extended for the Local Area Plan for Seven Strategic Towns has been extended.

The public consultation period for the Draft Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan 2018-2024 for An Clochan Liath (Dungloe), Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh, Donegal Town and Killybegs, will now run until next Wednesday 24th January, 2018 at 5pm.

Donegal County Council say the extension will help maximise the opportunity for public participation.

Submissions can be made by post to: The Central Planning Unit, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, or by email to: sevenlap@donegalcoco.ie