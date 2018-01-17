Donegal v Armagh refixed for Saturday Evening

Donegal’s McKenna Cup Semi Final with Armagh has been refixed for this Saturday evening 20th January in Ballybofey.

The tie was to take place this evening but the Ulster Council postponed the game after an early morning pitch inspection at MacCumhaill Park.

The game will throw in at 6pm and the winner will go through to the final to meet Tyrone.

That final was originally scheduled for this Sunday 21st but it will now be put back to a later date, with the break in the National League on the weekend of the 17th and 18th February seen as the most likely dates to have the decider.

