Detectives in the North seize over £200,000 of illegal drugs in Derry and Limavady

Detectives have seized more than £200,000 worth of illegal drugs in Limavady and Derry in recent days.

On Tuesday last, planned searches were carried out of two houses in the Glens area of Limavady with a quantity of suspected Class C drugs seized along with a number of mobile phones and cash.

A short time later, as part of the planned operation, police intercepted a Honda Civic car at Clooney Road, Campsie. Five blocks of suspected cocaine with a potential street value of £75,000 were located by officers within the vehicle.

Two females aged 45 year and 36 who were in the car were arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences. They remain in custody at Strand Road police station.

In a follow-up search of a property in the Roemill area of Limavady police uncovered £120,000 worth of suspected amphetamine, £3,500 of suspected cannabis resin and suspected heroin with an estimated value of £2,000.

The seized drugs will now undergo further forensic testing.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure of PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit says: “This operation has struck a significant blow to a drugs distribution network operating in the Limavady and wider north west area. The removal of these illegal and dangerous drugs from circulation has undoubtedly prevented real harm in our communities and will have potentially saved lives.”

He added that those who involve themselves in the trafficking, supply and sale of any illegal substance should be under no illusion as to the commitment and determination of PSNI officers to identify, pursue and arrest anyone suspected of involvement in this criminality and see them convicted for their crimes.

Anyone with information about the illegal supply or use of drugs in their area is asked to contact police on 101.