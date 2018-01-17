Campaign grows to repair Lighthouse Road on Arranmore Island

A businessman on Arranmore says action is needed to repair the Lighthouse Road on the island, which he says is deteriorating very badly.

Jerry Early says last May, he and members of the local co-op took a number of politicians and officials on a tour of the island, including an examnination of the Lighthouse Road.

He says much was promised, but while some work was done, the bulk of the road remains untouched and it is in a very serious condition.

Speaking on the 9 til Noon Show, Jerry Early said while it is not technically a county road, it is a vital thoroughfare on the island, and that should be recognised………

