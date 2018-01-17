39 people awaiting admission at LUH

There were 39 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 23 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s three up on yesterday’s figure of 36..

Accordingt to the INMO’s latest figures, Letterkenny has the third highest number of people awaiting in-patient beds for second morning in a row.

Cork University Hospital was again highest, with 53 people awaiting in-patient beds, followed by Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, with 40.

The national figure has risen to 558.

Yesterday, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin told the Dail that at a time when the hospital’s overcrowding crisis is rising, a proposal to reopen the short stay ward was ignored…..