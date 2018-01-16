Weather – Roads Update

Snow is continuing to fall across Donegal, with four weather warnings now in place.

An orange weather warning has been issued for strong winds across Donegal, a yellow alert has been issued for strong winds for Leinster, Monaghan, Roscommon, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

While a nationwide weather warning is in place for snow showers and a yellow advisory for high seas.

It will be very cold today with wintry showers and strong winds while temperatures will drop to minus 1 tonight.

Met Eireann Forecaster is Pat Clarke:

Donegal County Council is urging all motorists to take extra care on the roads and allos extra for journeys.

The local authority is also advising that gritting crew will be out this afternoon gritting all main routes in the county.

You can check the council’s Winter Gritting map at www.donegalcoco.ie

Roads Updates: