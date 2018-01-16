Urban – rural divide in TDs’ abortion views

A new survey shows there’s an urban-rural divide when it comes to TDs’ views on abortion.

The Irish Independent says the number of Deputies opposed to unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks, is four times greater in rural Ireland than in Dublin.

Two of Donegal’s five TDs did not divulge their intentions – Fine Gael Deputy Joe Hugh, the government Chief Whip, was undeclared, saying he would allow more discussion at party level before commenting.

Fianna Fail Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue did not respond, while his party colleague Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher said he does not support repeal of the Eighth Amendment, and neither does he support unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks. He said he favours the status quo.

Sinn Fein Deputy Pearse Doherty stated his party position that they support repeal of the Eighth Amendment, but do not support unrestricted abortion at this time.

Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle said he supports both repeal and the 12 week option.