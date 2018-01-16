Safety concerns raised after wind turbine struck by lightning in Inishowen

Safety concerns have been raised after a wind turbine in Inishowen was struck by lightning yesterday evening.

At around 6 o’clock, one of the wind turbines on Crockbrack Hill, Meanletterbale, was struck, causing damage to one of the 94 metre long turbine blades with dents and scorch marks also visible on the nacelle of the turbine.

This is the second incident of its kind, raising concerns over the safety of the turbines developed in such close proximity to homes.

Paula Byrne PRO with Wind Aware Ireland says the current guidelines in place is an indictment to successive Governments: