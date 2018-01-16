Over 400 homes and businesses without power in Donegal

345 homes and businesses are currently without power in Derrybeg.

ESB Networks have apologised for the loss of supply as Storm Fionn approaches.

It is hoped power will be restored by 9 o’clock tonight.

In Dungloe, 30 premises have lost supply due to a fault.

ESB have estimated that power will be restored by 10pm.

Meanwhile, in Milford 11 power outages have been reported with power due to be restored tonight at 9:30pm.

Power has been restored to 121 homes and businesses in Donegal who were without power.