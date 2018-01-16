NTA urged to take action on Letterkenny bus facilities

A Donegal councillor has accussed the National Transport Authority of focussing on Dublin, and not taking counties such as Donegal seriously.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan was speaking after raising the issue of the lack of facilities in Letterkenny for private bus passengers at the private stop close to the former Oatfield site.

When he raised the issue at the recent meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District, he was told this is an issue for the NTA, which will review the issue in light of the budgetary situation in 2018.

Cllr Brogan says there an immediate need for better shelter and seating, and in the linger term, a whole new development is needed……………