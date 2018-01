Snow, ice, wind and flood warnings are in place today as an arctic blast grips the country.

Yellow wind and ice warnings are in place countrywide, while there’s a status orange gale warning along the west coast.

Atlantic counties are also on high alert for flooding at high tide.

There is already some snow on the ground in parts of Donegal today, with gardai and the Road Safety Authority urging caution on the roads.

Met Eireann’s Harm Luijkx says more snow is likely………….