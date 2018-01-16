Mc Conalogue urges Creed to act on fodder scheme demands

Fianna Fáil Agriculture Spokesperson has criticised Minister Michael Creed for what he termed his continued refusal to put fodder crisis funding in place.

Speaking after the Fodder Action Group met the minister in Sligo yesterday, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says farmers are bitterly disappointed that Mr Creed failed to announce a fodder support scheme.

With 85% of farmers in the North West experiencing fodder shortages, Deputy Mc Conalogue says Mr Creed must act now, particularly as there was a €78 million underspend by the Department of Agriculture in 2017, which means there are ample funds available.

He’s also backing the IFA call for a Meal Voucher Scheme, as well as the expected Fodder Transport Subsidy………