Issue of re-opening of Short Stay Ward at LUH to come before Seanad tomorrow

The issue of the re-opening of the Short Stay Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital is to come before the Seanad tomorrow.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn is calling on the Health Minister to ensure that the funding request to re-open the ward is provided without delay, in order to relieve the imminent pressure on the hospitals Emergency Department.

36 people were awaiting admission to the hospital this morning, the third highest figure in the country.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says it is deeply disappointing and frustrating that the issue has not yet been resolved: