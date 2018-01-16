Inishowen councillors urged to support Lagg Beach access campaign

A petition was presented to Inishowen Municipal District today, calling for access to Lagg Beach to be repaired, preserved and reopened.

Representatives from the Red Cross and the local community along with local campaigner Desmond Glackin, made the presentation to Councillors today with over 1200 local signatures.

The Five Fingers Strand is a popular local amenity on the Wild Atlantic Way and a European Special area of conservation with access to the beach closed since August last due to damage caused by flooding.

Desmond Glackin, who started the “Save our Dunes” campaign three years ago says there are both safety and access issues……..