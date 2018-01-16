HBAN hoping to secure new investors for Donegal start ups

HBAN, the Halo Business Angel Network says Donegal and the North West are set to benefit with plans to sign up a record 35 new business angel investors at a conference in Dubblin next month.

HBAN, an joint initiatve of Enterprise Ireland and Intertrade Ireland, predicts the initiative will bring a combined €7 million of new funds to help Irish start-ups seeking to expand internationally.

LYIT Lecturer Ultan Faherty is HBAN Coordinator for the West Region.

He’s confident this will see positive results……………

HBAN (Halo Business Angel Network), the all-island organisation and joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland and InterTradeIreland, responsible for the promotion of business angel investment, today announces that it plans to sign up a record 35 new business angel investors at its national conference on Thursday 8th February in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham. They will bring a combined €7 million of new business angel funds, which will be made available to help ambitious Irish start-ups seeking to scale internationally.

The conference will feature a number of internationally-renowned speakers including three keynote speakers – super angel Christopher Mirabile, serial tech entrepreneur Peter Cowley and Feargall Kenny – who will talk about how to become a successful investor, maximise return on investment and minimise risks. They will also look at worldwide trends in angel investment and offer tips and advice on how to manage individual investments and portfolios. Speakers will also offer advice on how to join up with likeminded investors in business angel syndicates.

The conference will be of interest to existing HBAN members, individual angel investors and those interested in becoming HBAN business angels. The event will also see the largest gathering of business angel syndicates in Ireland, with representatives from nine syndicates in attendance: MedTech Syndicate, Irrus Investments, Food Syndicate, Bloom Equity, Boole Investments, WxNW Syndicate (West by North West), SEBAN (South East Business Angel Network) and a New York syndicate HBAN has partnered with and a Singapore syndicate which HBAN helped establish.

HBAN’s national conference is Ireland’s only angel investment-focused event. It is targeting new angels who are looking to invest in high potential start-ups. The gathering will also be of interest to those looking to invest and create de-risked portfolios with likeminded investors.

At HBAN’s national conference, there will be panel discussions about best practice in angel investing and how to use the HBAN network to gain access to a funnel of pre-qualified investable start-ups. A number of workshops will offer practical advice to both seasoned investors and new angels. These will focus on portfolio management, exit strategies, due diligence, the role of a lead angel in investments and the value of syndicates. In addition, a number of companies who have successfully grown on the back of angel investment will be presenting on their experience to delegates.

Ultan Faherty, HBAN Coordinator for West Region said, “Angel investing is a vital element in the start-up environment, particularly for those companies that need knowledge and expertise and not just funding. We are confident that we will reach our target of €7 million and 35 new business angels to invest in the dynamic and innovative start-up scene in Ireland. Last year, we raised €6 million at our business angel roadshows in two days.

“We are delighted to have a record number of syndicates gathering together as there is a growing trend for co-syndicate investment. For example, three HBAN syndicates – MedTech, Boole and Irrus – co-invested in the €1.8 million AventaMed deal last year. We are also seeing the overseas syndicates co-investing with Irish-based syndicates. The conference is a chance for syndicate members to network and discuss potential collaboration.

“We expect to have more than 200 attendees at the conference. It’s a great opportunity to showcase some of HBAN’s success stories and highlight the quality of deal flow that HBAN provides to the network. It also gives prospective and existing HBAN members the chance to meet other members of the network’s business angel community and learn about the opportunities for angel investing in Ireland.”

Angel investing forms an important part of the start-up ecosystem in Ireland. The €13.6 million invested by HBAN angels in 2016 was a 25% increase on the amount invested the previous year. In the last 10 years, HBAN angels invested over €80 million in Irish start-ups. These investments have leveraged a further €124 million from other public and private funds, bringing the total invested to €204 million.

The conference is open to non-HBAN members who want to see how the HBAN network works, connect with HBAN angels and listen to pitches from high-potential start-ups. Tickets for the conference are priced at €50 (free for members of HBAN) and are available now.

About Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN)

HBAN is a joint initiative of InterTradeIreland and Enterprise Ireland, dedicated to the all-island promotion of business angel investment. The HBAN umbrella group supports the early stage entrepreneurial community across the island of Ireland and actively works to increase the number of angel investors investing in early stage companies. The all-island umbrella group works on a regional basis to support the formation of new angel networks and works with existing angel networks to develop their capability and capacity, and across a range of industry sectors. HBAN also acts as a voice to Government, stakeholders, business and the media to promote the interests and needs of the wider angel investment community. HBAN is managed by Dublin BIC in partnership with the regional Irish BICs in Cork, Galway & Waterford. HBAN works in partnership with Halo NI & Invest NI in Northern Ireland. Further information is available at: http://www.hban.org

About Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets. The organisation works in partnership with Irish enterprises to help them start, grow, innovate and win export sales in global markets. In this way, Enterprise Ireland supports sustainable economic growth and regional development, and helps create and sustain employment in Ireland. www.enterprise-ireland.com

About InterTradeIreland

InterTradeIreland is the only organisation which has been given responsibility by both governments to boost North South economic co-operation to the mutual benefit of Northern Ireland and Ireland. InterTradeIreland is a powerful resource for business growth, helping SMEs through a strong mix of business intelligence, funding support and meaningful contacts. www.intertradeireland.com