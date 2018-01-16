Finn Harps sign Sam Todd on loan from Derry City

Finn Harps F.C.have confirmed the signing of Sam Todd on loan from Derry City.

Harps boss Ollie said the Carndonagh born defender is an important addition to his squad ahead of the new season.

“I would know Sam very well from underage football. He’s a defender who has gained very good experience with Derry City at U19 level and was also with their first team squad last season. Sam’s only 19 so this is going to be a big opportunity for him to hopefully play regularly for Finn Harps through next season” Horgan said.

Todd was with the Derry City U19 squad for a couple of seasons and featured a number of times in Kenny Shiels’ senior squad during 2017.