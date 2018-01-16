Donegal v Armagh: Pitch Inspections on Wednesday Morning

Donegal are due to face off with Armagh in Wednesday night’s Dr McKenna Cup semi final in Ballybofey.

A doubt hangs over the tie given the stormy and winter weather conditions battering the north west currently.

With more disruptive weather due on Wednesday, the Ulster Council could have an additional headache of re-fixing the game.

Pitch inspections will take place on Wednesday morning at 9.30am at both MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey and Armagh’s home venue, the Athletics Ground.

A call will be made by officials to either switch the game, call it off or waiting for a further inspection later in the day.

The winner of the semi final is due to play Tyrone in the final on Sunday, just seven days before the start of the National Football League.