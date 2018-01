There were 36 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 13 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s a 50% increase on yesterday’s figure of 24.

Accordingt to the INMO’s latest figures, Letterkenny had the third highest number of people awaiting in-patient beds this morning, after Cork with 41 and Galway with 38.

The national figure has risen to 541.