West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff resigns

A Sinn Féin MP who offended the families of those killed in the Kingsmill massacre has resigned.

West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff said he was doing so because of the consequences of the Twitter video – in which he placed a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the attack.

He said the hurt the video caused to the families is his greatest regret and he offered another apology to them.

Mr McElduff maintains he did not make the connection between the atrocity and what he was doing.

He added that Kingsmill was wrong, unjustifiable and sectarian and should never have happened.

Responding to today’s announcement Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn believes it was the right thing to do: