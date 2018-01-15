Police warn homeowners to be aware of cold callers in Derry

Police in Derry are warning homeowners to be aware of cold callers.

They say most will be genuine but there could be incidences in which some could be trying to gain access to look around your property.

The warning follows a string of burglaries in the city last week.

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following three burglaries which they believe to be linked in the city on Thursday last.

Entry was gained to the rear of a property in the Messines Park area on Thursday last between 6pm and 6.45pm, the house was ransacked with items of jewellery taken.

The second burglary was reported at around 7.20pm in the Glenmore Park area of Altnagelvin.

Sometime between 3pm and 7pm, entry was forced to the rear of a property, it was ransacked with a sum of cash stolen as well as a number of personal items, including a watch.

A sum of cash was stolen along with a quantity of jewellery during a third burglary in the Woodbrook area, reported at around 7:45pm.

They say, not all are rogue traders – but some are. Unofficial traders can overcharge unsuspecting and often older householders for poor quality work or work that is never completed at all.

People advise to report any activity that raises suspicions to police immediately.