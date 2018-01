Tyrone’s hunt for a seventh McKenna Cup title in a row stayed on track as they beat neighbours Fermanagh at Brewster Park on Sunday.

They will have one more game before a meeting with Galway in the league at the end of the month.

It proved to be a tight affair against the Erne men as the O’Neill County returned to the final on 0-8 to 0-4 scoreline.

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte knows it wasn’t the greatest of games but said there were a number of factors for it…