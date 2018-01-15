MacCumhaill Park to host McKenna Cup Semi Final

Donegal will play Armagh in the McKenna Cup semi final on Wednesday night at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

With the agreement of both counties, The Ulster Council conducted a toss for home advantage this morning and Donegal won.

The game will throw in at 8pm and there will be live coverage on Highland this Wednesday with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney.

Donegal progressed with a ten point win over Monaghan on Sunday while Armagh handed Derry their first defeat of the year to reach the last four.

With bad weather forecast for the next few days, the Donegal County Board say a pitch inspection will be held on Wednesday.

