Donegal has highest rate of tax defaulters in Ireland

Donegal has the highest rate of tax defaulters in Ireland over the past five years, according to an analysis of figures from the Revenue Commissioners.

The Independent is reporting today that the rate in Donegal of 83 defaulters per 100,000 population is followed by Wexford at a rate of 81 and Westmeath at 79.

More than €450m has been recovered from defaulters over the past five years.

According the Independent, while Donegal is the county with the highest rate of tax defaulters, when it comes to the amount of settlement made, Sligo defaulters paid the equivalent of €173 for every man, woman and child in the county while Wexford followed at €161.

The majority of the names that appeared on the lists are the self-employed and companies – both of whom have to file their taxes outside the PAYE system.

The worst single category among those caught was people who described themselves in at least part of their occupation as “company director”, who made up 11% of cases, with the construction industry making up 7% and 6% of cases reported in the farming sector.