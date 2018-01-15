Disappointment at lack of progress on fodder scheme

The IFA says there is growing frustration among farmers over the failure by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to bring forward any measures at today’s Fodder Action Group meeting in Sligo.

National Deputy President Richard Kennedy said it’s incomprehensible that the Minister has not delivered anything, given the scale of the difficulties for the 85% of farmers in the North West region who don’t have sufficient fodder.

That’s been echoed by Donegal IFA Chair Michael Chance, who says there were indications that a Fodder Transport Scheme will be confuirmed in the coming days.

He told Highland Radio News the clear feeling at today’s meeting was that it is time for action, and a Meal Voucher Scheme remains a priority for the IFA…………..