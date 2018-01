A full-scale search and rescue operation is currently underway in the area of the Clady River, Gweedore.

Malin Head Coastguard received a call this morning at 11 o’clock that a workman had entered the water.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene along with the Sligo based Rescue 118 helicopter.

Malin Head Coastguard has confirmed divers are en route to the area.