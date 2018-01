The body of a man has been recovered from the River Clady in Gweedore following a major search operation.

The operation was launched this morning following reports that a man, believed to have been working on the Station Bridge, had fallen into the water.

The coastguard was notified, and coordinated the search which saw divers enter the water and recover the man’s body earlier this afternoon.

The body has been brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post mortem examination.