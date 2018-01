As searches continue in Strabane for missing Lesley McHugh, Strabane Community Rescue Service is warning members of the public to take extra care while engaging in searches.

The 69 year-old has been missing for over a week now, with searches being conducted in and around the River Mourne.

Sean McCarry, Regional Commander with Community Rescue Service Strabane, says people need to be aware of the dangers surrounding the water: