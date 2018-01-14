Donegal will play Monaghan in Ulster Ladies Semi Final

The draws for the 2018 Ulster ladies senior and intermediate championships were made the annual convention on Sunday.

In the first senior semi final, Cavan will meet Armagh on Saturday 2nd June while the following week, holders Donegal play Monaghan in a repeat of the 2018 decider.

The Ulster final will be played on the weekend of June 15th/17th

Down will meet Tyrone in the first intermediate semi final with the winner progressing to the final and the loser playing Fermanagh in the second semi final.

The intermediate final is also scheduled for the weekend of the 15th/17th June.

The junior championship title will be decided by a straight shoot out between Derry and Antrim.