Donegal through to Dr. McKenna Cup Semi-Final after win over Monaghan

Donegal have beaten Monaghan in the Dr. McKenna Cup, and now progress to Wednesday’s semi-final, in a game that finished 4-17 v 0-19.

It was a good first half from Declan Bonner’s men, they played against the wind and scored 2-09 against Monaghan’s 10 points.

Jack McCarron missed a penalty for Monaghan at the start of the second half which would have narrowed the gap to 2 points in the opening minutes, and another Monaghan penalty was saved in additional time by Donegal’s Shaun Patton. Donegal were able to push on in the second half and cruise to a comfortable victory.

Odhran MacNiallais, Ryan McHugh, Patrick McBrearty and Jamie Brennan were the goalscorers for Donegal, with Patrick McBrearty scoring 1-08 in his return to the team.

Donegal will take on Armagh after they defeated Derry by 1-15 to 0-10 in their clash in their Section B clash.