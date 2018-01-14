Donegal Junior League Results 14 January 2018

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Rathmullan Celtic 3 v 2 Lagan Harps
Drumoghill 0 v 4 Donegal Town
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Gweedore Celtic 1 v 0 Convoy Arsenal
St. Catherines 4 v 0 Erne Wanderers
Lifford Celtic 2 v 1 Ballybofey United
Keadue Rovers 7 v 0 Dunkineely Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Whitestrand United
Eany Celtic 1 v 4 Letterbarrow Celtic
Curragh Athletic 1 v 0 Drumkeen United
Gweedore United 3 v 1 Deele Harps
Glenree United 3 v 1 Cranford United