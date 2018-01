Donegal had a comfortable 10 point win over Monaghan today in Clones, in a game that booked them their place in the Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final against Armagh. 4-17 v 0-19 was the final score.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal manager Declan Bonner…

Man of the Match Patrick McBrearty, who scored 1-08, also spoke with Oisin after the win…