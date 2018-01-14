Castlefin and Greencastle out of FAI Junior Cup

All three Donegal sides are now out of the FAI Junior Cup. Cappry Rovers lost 1-0 to Moyne Rangers of Wexford yesterday afternoon.

Castlefin made the trip to Kilkenny to face off against Evergreen FC. The game was evenly poised at the finish, 1 goal apiece, but 3 goals in the first period of extra time gave Evergreen a 4-1 win at the end.

It was a long trip home from Waterford for Greencastle after they squandered a 3 goal lead in the second half to lose out 4-3 after extra time to Dungarvan FC. It was a last minute penalty that drew the Waterford side level, and they scored in extra time to progress in the cup.