New Údarás na Gaeltachta board appointed



A new Údarás na Gaeltachta board has been appointed.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh made the announcement following the absence of a board at the agency since November last.

There was mounting pressure on the Minister to appoint a new board after the shock closure of SLM Éire Teo in Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate with the loss of 32 jobs.

Anna Ní Ghallachair, Director of the Languages Centre in the National University of Ireland, Maynooth, has been reappointed as Chairperson of the board along with ten other members.

In accordance with the Gaeltacht Act 2012, four members were appointed to the board on foot of nominations by County Councils with a Gaeltacht region as part of their operational area.

The remaining appointments, including the reappointment of the Chairperson, were made on foot of a process overseen by the Public Appointments Service which facilitated applications from the public.

Minister McHugh says he is confident the new board will undertake their duties with diligence and determination.