Lifford/ Strabane AC Spring 3 Race Series Starts Sunday

Lifford Strabane AC’s Spring 5K Series kicks off this weekend, with the first race being held in Carrigans on Sunday Now in its seventh year, the Series is firmly embedded in the sporting calendar of the North West. It is also the traditional kick start for 5K runs, pre season training and burning off the Christmas turkey. Year on year, this Series has grown in numbers with in excess of 500 taking part in the Series last year From the competitive runner through to recreational joggers or walkers, this Series is about starting the New Year the right way and in the right frame of mind. For many, these races are about finding out how the Winter training has gone and setting a baseline from which races later in the year can be measured. Yet again, the club is delighted to have Dalys XL Supermarket, Lifford on board as partners and sponsors for the Series.

Following on from the successful introduction of a new course in Strabane last year, the three races as follows: Carrigans (14th January), Strabane (28th January) and Lifford (11th February). The races are spaced out over six weeks with a fortnight between each one to recharge the batteries. All three events provide a unique opportunity for the local communities to come out and take part in a family friendly environment promoting health, fun, and providing no small measure of entertainment. Each race participant will receive points, which are accumulated towards the overall Series winners across a range of race categories.

All three courses are AAI certified for accuracy and with chip timing at each of the races, participants can be assured of accurate times for each 5K event.

For all those looking to kickstart 2018 on the right footing, this is the Series for you. 3 races, 3 venues and an opportunity to benchmark a time in January/February against the same courses later in the year.

This year is also the 50th anniversary of Lifford AC. To celebrate 50 years, we have a long sleeve performance top for athletes who pre-register for all 3 races. Athletes can pre-register via the Athletics Ireland On Line portal

https://athleticsireland.primo-events.com/ps/event/Spring5KSeries

For any queries, please contact Race Director Brendan O’Donnell on 086-0489377, email liffordstrabaneac@gmail.com or Facebook Lifford Strabane AC.5K Spring Series.