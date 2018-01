Tyrone and Fermanagh meet in the Dr. McKenna Cup Semi-Final tomorrow in Brewster Park in Fermanagh.

Tyrone are looking to claim their seventh title in a row, while Fermanagh are looking to claim their first title since 1997.

John Hughes, editor of the Fermanagh Herald, spoke with Tom Comack about the game…

To also spoke with former Tyrone All-Star John Lynch about Mickey Harte’s sides chances…