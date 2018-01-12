Update: Man killed in two vehicle collision on Letterkenny/Lifford road

Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the main Letterkenny – Lifford road this morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 6.55am at Drumoghill between a car and a tractor.

The male (68 years) driver of the tractor was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene his body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the car was injured and also taken to Letterkenny University hospital for treatment his injuries are unknown at this stage.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination, local diversions are in place.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.