Protest to be held calling for inquest into Mary Boyle disappearance

A protest is being held in the coming weeks calling for an inquest into the disappearance of Mary Boyle.

The protest is due to take place on Saturday 10th March outside the surgery of Donegal County Coroner, Dr Denis McAuley to mark 41 years since the 6 year-old disappeared.

Mary was last seen near her grandparents house in Cashelard, Co Donegal on 18th March 1977 and is Ireland’s longest missing child.

Joe Craig, Mary’s cousin says the Justice for Mary Boyle group have organised the event in a bid to seek clarity: