LEADER funding deadline fast approaching

Community groups in Inishowen who wish to hold events during the Irish Open in Ballyliffen are being urged to apply for LEADER funding ahead of the deadline at the end of the month.

The initiative is specifically aimed at revitalising rural towns and villages with money available to fund various projects and events.

Cllr Martin McDermott says the assessment of applications is a timely process; therefore groups need to get their applications within the next couple of weeks to have the best chance: