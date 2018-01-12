Irish Water urged to outline timeline of works for Letterkenny

Irish Water is again being asked to attend a meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District to outline its proposed schedule of works for the next number of years.

A number of members this week asked questions about timeframes for outstanding works and the precise scope of projects which have already been announced.

However, council officials were unable to answer a number of key questions, partricularly in terms of wat5er quality and the timetable for works on the Circular Road.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says Irish Water is involved in number of council projects, and better communication is vital: