Donegal clubs to benefit from additional funding aid

Further funding has been made available to sports clubs in Donegal, affected by last Augusts flooding.

A total of €20,000 has been sanctioned with Naomh Colmcille GAA Club in Newtowncunningham receiving €12,326 to repair damage caused to the club’s pitch.

While €7,075 is being awarded to Clonmany Shamrocks to allow repair work to be carried out on a running track.

Today’s announcement follows last month’s release of €139,000 to Cockhill Celtic FC and €62,000 to Illies Celtic FC which both suffered damage after the flash flooding hit the Peninsula last summer.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says while the funding took some time to secure, it is welcome news: